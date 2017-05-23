Voting conscientiously

You must empty yourself of emotions: when you are in such a state you are not reacting to a hurt coming from the past.

You must make a decision logically. Remembering the words of Jesus: “By their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?”

You must be devoid of egotism and decide what is good for the country, the natural environment and the people.

You must remember that if institutions like the police, the MFSA, the FIAU and the Planning Authority fail, that is, they do not serve justice, love and truth, the door is opened for chaos in our society.

And keep those people you voted for accountable by reminding them what promises they made. Your participation in democracy does not end with election day. We must always be vigilant to have institutions that are independent, just and search for the truth.

Remember that you are responsible for Malta’s future. Enjoy being a protagonist in choosing leaders we deserve. Remember that the Bible says that God punishes a nation by giving it bad leaders (cf Judges 9: 8-15 the parable of trees narrated by Jotham).