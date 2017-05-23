Lousy service

I would like to complain about GO Network’s lousy customer service over the phone. When I phone their customer service, they pass me on to their technical department, which keeps me waiting for some 10 minutes on the phone with music running.

On their 8007 2121 number, calls are not charged at the normal rate. Moreover, a long wait entails the use of further units, which pushes my phone bill upwards. Besides, for no apparent reason, I am often unable to access my internet.

I often have problems switching on my TV because the network breaks down for no apparent reason and it takes many minutes to get the right channel. This service leaves much to be desired.

Also, several TV sports channels have not been available recently, despite our paying for them.

I will not recommend GO’s service to anyone in future.

The sooner our contract runs out the better.

Near monopolies or cartels work to Malta’s detriment. And this at a hefty cost to the subscriber and high profits for the capitalist provider.