Personalised music playlists could give dementia patients relief, study finds

Familiar music can help caregivers reduce medication, researchers found. Photo: Shutterstock

Nursing home residents with dementia who listen to a personalised music playlist may need less psychotropic medication and have improved behaviour, a recent study suggests.

The individualised music program designed for nursing homes, called Music and Memory, didn’t improve mood problems, but patients who listened to music tailored to their tastes and memories did need less anti-anxiety and anti-psychotic medication, researchers found.

“Alzheimer's disease and related dementias can result in aggressive or other difficult behaviours, which affect people's lives and take a toll on their caregivers,” said lead author Kali Thomas, an assistant professor at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

“We think that familiar music may have a calming or pleasurable effect and reduce the need for caregivers to use medications to control dementia behaviours,” Thomas told Reuters Health by email.

The potential of this kind of intervention was illustrated in the 2014 documentary Alive Inside, which shows nursing home residents with dementia moving, singing and engaging with others while listening to their favourite music, the study team wrote April 14 online in American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

For the current study, the researchers implemented Music and Memory in 98 nursing homes with a total of about 13,000 residents with Alzheimer’s disease or non-Alzheimer’s dementia and followed a roughly equal number of residents with dementia in 98 nursing homes without the program for comparison.

In the Music and Memory program, nursing home staff are trained to create music playlists for residents based on each patient’s personal history and music preferences.

At the start of the study in 2012, the researchers assessed patients’ behavioural problems, depressed mood and their use of ant-anxiety and anti-psychotic medications. The same assessments were done in 2013, after the experiment was over.

At the facilities included in the music program, the typical proportion of residents who discontinued anti-psychotic medications in a six-month period was 17.6% prior to the program’s implementation, and rose to 20.1% after the program. In the comparison homes without the program, this proportion remained stable at about 15%.

Similarly, the proportion of people discontinuing anti-anxiety medications rose from 23.5% to 24.4%, while in the comparison group discontinuation rates dropped from 25% to 20% over the same period.

Nursing homes using the music program also reported greater improvements in residents’ behaviour. The proportion of residents with reduced dementia-related behavioural problems rose from 51% to 57%, while the comparison group remained the same.

The cost of the program depends on the size of the facility and ranges from $250 to $1,000 for staff training, plus $200 per year for program support, the authors note. Some participants also receive a “starter kit” including an iPod for their music.

The benefits of music for people with dementia go beyond behaviour management, said Orii McDermott, a senior research fellow at the University of Nottingham in the UK, who was not involved in the study.

“Sharing favourite music or taking part in music activities offer social opportunities for people with dementia,” said McDermott, adding that social interaction is extremely important because the progression of dementia often leads to isolation.

“For busy care home staff, finding out each resident’s preferred music may feel like a time-consuming task,” McDermott said. However, “people with dementia find individualised music interventions meaningful and improve their quality of life - so it will be a time well spent in the long run,” she noted.

“The population of older adults with dementia, in particular those residing in nursing homes, is large and is growing,” Thomas said. “This study suggests that Music and Memory may be one intervention that holds promise.”