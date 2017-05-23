Works begin on new pitch at Centenary Stadium

Works on the installation of a new FIFA-quality pro pitch at the Centenary Stadium began this week, marking the commencement of another infrastructural project at an estimated cost of €400,000, the Malta Football Association said this morning.

The project is being co-ordinated by Emanuel Cassar, the Malta FA’s director of business development.

Tractors moved in yesterday to start removing the infill rubber from the existing pitch of the Centenary Stadium which had been in place since 2007.

The works, which also comprise the installation of new dug-outs, are expected to be completed by the end of July, in time for the start of the 2017/18 season.

Inaugurated in 2000 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Malta FA, the Centenary Stadium hosts several matches from domestic competitions, men and women, as well as youth international games throughout the season.

The Centenary Stadium will be in a position to host not only domestic games but also FIFA and UEFA matches once the new pitch is certified by a FIFA Accredited Test Institute.