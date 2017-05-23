Sporting briefs

DOLLS ON THE PITCH: An Argentine first division match between Rosario Central and Racing was briefly halted on Sunday after the home fans showered the pitch with dolls wearing the shirts of their arch rivals. Central fans threw dozens of baby dolls dressed in the red and blue shirts of Newell’s Old Boys, whom they beat 3-1 last week in the Rosario derby.

SAMP-UNITED: Manchester United have announced they will face Sampdoria in a friendly at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium as part of their pre-season preparations this summer. The meeting with the Serie A side will take place on August 2 and be the seventh fixture of United’s summer schedule. Jose Mourinho’s men begin with five matches in the US, against the LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

REYES: Jose Antonio Reyes has been released by Espanyol after one season with the Barcelona-based club. The 33-year-old former Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Spain winger scored three goals in 21 LaLiga matches for Espanyol, who finished eighth this season.

AUSTRALIA: Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has recalled Germany-bound striker Jamie Maclaren in a preliminary 30-man squad for the Socceroos’ crunch World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia and the Confederations Cup in Russia. The former Brisbane Roar forward won Australia’s ‘Golden Boot’ with Melbourne Victory’s Besart Berisha after scoring 19 goals in the domestic A-League’s regular season.

ADRIAN: West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian’s contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019. Adrian, who joined West Ham from Spanish side Real Betis in 2013, had three clean sheets in their last five league games and six in 19 appearances.

SERIE B: Promotion play-off – Cittadella vs Carpi 1-2.