Reynolds, McLean in Scotland squad for England clash

Aberdeen pair Mark Reynolds and Kenny McLean have earned recalls to the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifier against England.

The uncapped Jamie Murphy is also back in Gordon Strachan’s group after helping Brighton win promotion to the Premier League.

There is no space for Callum McGregor, however, despite the in-form Celtic midfielder being tipped for a call-up for the Hampden clash on June 10.

Swansea left-back Stephen Kingsley is also in after Lee Wallace was ruled out following stomach surgery, while West Brom winger Matt Phillips and Newcastle pair Grant Hanley and Matt Ritchie drop out after ending the season on the sidelines through injury.

RB Leipzig winger Oliver Burke misses out because of a lack of match action in Germany.

McLean, whose sole Scotland cap came in a friendly against the Czech Republic last year, had a strong finish to the campaign and Strachan was impressed by the 25-year-old during Aberdeen’s recent 3-1 defeat by Celtic.

The Scotland manager said: “I’ve seen Kenny recently in a wonderful game, the Aberdeen-Celtic match, the best 45 minutes of football I have seen this season. And the 90 minutes were terrific. And throughout that Kenny had an excellent game.

“And the results at Aberdeen have been fantastic. They have had a good, strong finish to the season.”