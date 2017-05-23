Argentine Bielsa to start work with Lille

Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in France to take up his new post as coach of Lille.

The vastly experienced Argentinian, 61, has agreed a two-year deal with Les Dogues and will be unveiled to the media this afternoon.

He flew into France yesterday and toured the club’s Domaine de Luchin headquarters, where he spoke at length with interim coach Franck Passi.

Bielsa’s most recent coaching position was with Lazio, but he surprisingly left the Italian club just days after being appointed to the position last summer.

He had previously resigned from Marseille in 2015 after the opening game of his second season in charge.

He lasted barely beyond two years at any of his previous clubs either – Newell’s Old Boys and Velez Sarsfield in his homeland, Atlas and Club America in Mexico and Spanish sides Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao - with longer stints only in international jobs with Argentina and Chile.

He won the 2004 Olympics and reached the Copa America final with Argentina, and led Athletic to Copa del Rey and Europa League finals in 2012.

He will inherit a team who finished 11th in Ligue 1 this season after a recovery under Passi’s stewardship.

When it was announced in February that Bielsa would take charge this summer, the club were just four points above the relegation zone but a five-match unbeaten run in March and early April helped lift them clear of danger.