Inflation down to 1.44% in April

In April 2017, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index (RPI) decreased to 1.44 per cent, from 1.52 per cent registered in March 2017.

The National Statistics Office said today that the largest upward impact on annual inflation was the result of higher prices of vegetables, while the largest downward impact was due to lower prices for air transport.

The Food Index registered an overall annual inflation rate of 4.51 per cent, of which the category excluding restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 3.36 per cent, while restaurant services and take-aways registered an annual rate of 2.19 per cent.