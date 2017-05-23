Local digital marketing firm prepares for public listing

Founders Benji Borg (left) and Zak Borg (right).

Local digital marketing and data firm ANCHOVY. has been given the green light to join the Malta Stock Exchange Prospects list, following the approval of its €1 million bond issue.

The 5.5 per cent unsecured 2027 bonds will have a nominal value of €1,000 per bond.

Company founders Zak and Benji Borg said this was "a ground-breaking achievement locally that is evidence of ANCHOVY’s past success and promising future achievements."

ANCHOVY. has grown into a team of 30 people spread across two offices in Malta and one in Dubai, housed in the prestigious Boulevard Plaza.

The proceeds of the bond will be used to further finance company growth and help it develop diverse business streams.

Prospects allows small and medium-sized businesses to raise capital by issuing bonds, issuing new shares, or selling existing shares to a pool of investors far greater than their own family or business partners.

Applicants interested in the bond issue are kindly requested to contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd. for further information on the application procedure.

Copies of the Prospectus as well as more information about the ANCHOVY. Studios PLC listing and bond issue can be found on www.anchovyinc.com/ir/.