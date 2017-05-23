Anchovy bonds approved on Prospects

The Malta Stock Exchange has approved the listing of Anchovy's bonds on Prospects, the MSE's platform specifically set up for SMEs.

Studios plc 5.5% Unsecured Bonds 2027 having a nominal value of €1,000 per Bond.

With respect to taking Anchovy to plc status and successfully opening the bond application, founders Zak and Benji Borg said this was a ground-breaking achievement locally that was evidence of Anchovy’s past success and promising future achievements.

Starting from a humble start-up, Anchovy, a digital marketing and data business, has grown into a team of 30 people, spread across two offices in Malta and the company’s first international office in Dubai, housed in the prestigious Boulevard Plaza.

The proceeds of the bond are intended to be used to further finance the growth plan the company has embarked on both locally and abroad as well as the development of diverse tried and tested business streams.

Applicants interested in the bond issue are kindly requested to contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd. for further information on the application procedure.

Copies of the prospectus, as well as more information about the Anchovy Studios plc listing and bond issue, can be found here.