Money market report for the week ending May 19

On May 15, the European Central Bank announced its weekly main refinancing operation (MRO). The operation was conducted on May 16 and attracted bids from euro area eligible counterparties of €13.98 billion, €0.30 billion higher than the bid amount of the previous week. The amount was allotted in full at a fixed rate equivalent to the prevailing MRO rate of zero per cent, in accordance with current ECB policy.

On May 17, the ECB conducted an eight-day US dollar funding operation through collateralised lending in conjunction with the US Federal Reserve. This operation attracted bids of $0.04 billion, which was allotted in full at a fixed rate of 1.41 per cent.

Domestic Treasury Bill market

In the domestic primary market for Treasury bills, the Treasury invited tenders for 91-day and 182-day bills for settlement value May 18, maturing on August 17 and November 16, respectively. Bids of €31 million were submitted for the 91-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €11 million, while bids of €50 million were submitted for the 182-day bills, with the Treasury accepting €2 million. Since €3 million worth of bills matured during the week, the outstanding balance of Treasury bills increased by €10 million, to stand at €234 million. The yield from the 91-day bill auction was -0.319 per cent, up by 0.1 basis point from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 4, representing a bid price of €100.0807 per €100 nominal. The yield from the 182-day bill auction was -0.290 per cent, unchanged from bids with a similar tenor issued on May 11, representing a bid price of €100.1468 per €100 nominal.

During the week under review, there was no trading on the Malta Stock Exchange.

Today, the Treasury will invite tenders for 91-day bills maturing on August 24.