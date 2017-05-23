Hertz Malta appoints new general manager

Ron Scerri

Hertz Malta, operated by United Garage Limited, a subsidiary of the United Group of Companies, has appointed Ron Scerri as general manager, responsible for its local car rental and lease operations.

One of the oldest Hertz franchisees in Europe, United Garage Limited has been operating the leading car rental brand since 1961.

Mr Scerri comes with years of experience in management having worked with some leading international brands both locally and abroad.

Commenting about his new appointment, Mr Scerri said: “I am proud to be joining Hertz Malta, at such an important and exciting time for the company. The Hertz brand has a rich legacy in the local car rental and lease sectors with more than half a century of experience in the country.”

Hertz Malta has recently opened its new headquarters in Luqa, just a few minutes away from Malta International Airport.

“These new offices not only helped us reorganise our management and administration teams to be able to function more effectively, but will also allow us to re-assess and strengthen our customer-service approach and more importantly, Hertz’s local presence and visibility.”

“As we gear ourselves up for the approaching busy summer season, Hertz in Malta is in the process of boosting its fleet of rental cars with new and interesting makes and models to continue to fulfil all our customers’ needs and preferences,” concluded Mr Scerri.