Watch: Solidarity in the face of an economic war (ARTE)
An activists makes her mark on the daily fight for survival
Sofia Nefeli decided to help refugees by taking over a disused hotel, the City Plaza, in the heart of the city. The building now houses some 400 Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi refugee families, without any help from the Greek government.
