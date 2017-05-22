In presidential first, Trump prays at Jerusalem's Western Wall

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

US President Donald Trump made an historic visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall today, standing before the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray and saying a few words before inserting a note between the monumental stones.

He was accompanied by the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Shmuel Rabinowitz, who said on Israel Radio that he recited two psalms with the US leader. One of them, Psalm 122, speaks of Jerusalem as a "city that is united together".

It is the first time a sitting US president has visited and prayed at the site. Barack Obama visited in 2008, but it was before he became president.

The site is known to Jews as Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism, and to Muslims as The Noble Sanctuary, where al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the gold-topped Dome of the Rock, now stand.