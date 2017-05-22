Tuesday Talks at Victor Pasmore Gallery

Art history is more often than not a matter of masters and followers, originals and copies, fine arts and applied or decorative arts.

The latest developments in the discipline question this set-up.

These present new models inspired by globalisation which, however, marginalise peripheries and their rich culture ecologies.

The question is, are there alternative art histories for places like Malta?

During tomorrow’s public lecture, entitled ‘Frontier Art History and the Liquid Continent’ as part of Tuesday Talks, senior curator Sandro Debono will build on his latest exhibition project at BOZAR (Brussels), and his latest published re-search to explore new paths and avenues for Maltese art history.

The lecture, free of charge, is being held at Victor Pasmore Gallery tomorrow at 6.30pm. Entrance through Ġlormu Cassar Street, Valletta. For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected].

The Victor Pasmore Gallery is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Malta, the Victor Pasmore Foundation and Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum. It is also endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation.