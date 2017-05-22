Din l-Art Ħelwa tour to Gozo

Din l-Art Ħelwa is this week organising a tour to Gozo.

The tour, being held on Saturday, starts at 9am with the first stop being Dwejra Tower, where the group will be welcomed by the tower’s warden who will give a brief talk about the tower and the Dwejra area with its spectacular views, which include Fungus Rock, the Inland Sea and the missing window.

The next stop will be the Wied il-Mielaħ window to view the structure and the sinkhole erosion features nearby. The tour will next take the group to the Cittadella (winner of the Din l-Art Ħelwa Architecture Prix d’Honneur for Regeneration Projects) where participants can walk around the newly-refurbished bastions, the ditch and the quaint streets.

Time permitting, there will be a stop for refreshments before returning to Mġarr terminal.

Ian Camilleri a volunteer with DLĦ, will coordinate the tour in collaboration with the Gozo DLĦ sub-committee.

Participants are advised to wear appropriate walking shoes on the day and make sure of having water with them as well.

All proceeds go towards Din l-Art Ħelwa restoration and conservation projects.

Bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis (maximum 20) and may be made at Din l-Art Ħelwa in Melita Street, Valletta, by Thursday. A donation paid in advance will secure booking and cover minivan costs. Participants will pay separately for the ferry tickets. Those taking part are to make their way to Ċirkewwa and make sure to arrive in Mġarr by not later than 9am to meet Ian Camilleri at the entrance to the Mġarr Terminal where transport will be waiting.

Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers at St Agatha Tower (The Red Tower), in Mellieħa, invite the public to visit the historic site between 7.30 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for the thrill of viewing the sun setting over the horizon.



Visitors guided around the tower will be offered a glass of wine.



Entry is against a donation.