Bir Mula Heritage, in Cospicua, has launched an interactive audio and visual guide to enhance visitors’ experience at the heritage site. The main attractions on display are the architecture and collection of artefacts not normally found in museums.

After surviving the fierce air bombings of World War II, the house thrived as a residence until it was converted into a museum.

Since then, in addition to functioning as a tourist attraction, Bir Mula Heritage museum has become a venue for various cultural, educational and social events.

Some of them can be viewed on the website or social media.

This guide was developed by Infoscience.eu as an alternative to printing information leaflets on the exhibits and in multiple languages.

Visitors can use their own smartphone or device to access the guide.

The system offers museum visitors a specific Wi-Fi hotspot and visitors will be asked to surf through a specific website once they have connected to the Wi-Fi network.

Initially, the visitor is presented with a language selection page.

Screens with text and photographs on the various exhibits or items of note are then presented to visitors, who can appreciate the heritage wealth of the Bir Mula Heritage museum.

Bir Mula Heritage museum is at St Margerita Hill, Cospicua. It is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 12pm or by appointment. Admission: By donation (except for certain events).

More information may be obtained by calling 21826 910/2182 6427, by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or visiting online at www.birmula.com.