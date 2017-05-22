Announcements

CARUANA. On May 19, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, HUBERT, of Sliema, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Mirelle Bonello Ghio, his children Cedric and his wife Felicity and Trevor and his wife Helen, his grandchildren Martina, Francesca, Jodie and Abbie, his brothers Joe and his wife Janet and Willie, his mother-in-law Rosemarie, his sister-in-law Annemarie and her husband Joe Vassallo Gatt, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Monday, May 22, at 1.15pm for the Sacro Cuor parish church, ­Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG GRECH. In loving memory of AMELIA on the 17th anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her children Lucia, Ninette, Joseph and Marcelle, Renzo and Evelyn, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

BRIFFA – TONI. Today being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Saviour and Aldo.

DEPASQUALE – EDGAR V. In loving memory of a devoted father on the 58th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA – MARY, née Ciancio. Everlasting and treasured memories of a never forgotten mother and grandmother, today the 11th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts and prayers. Michael, Jo Anna and Tonio.

NAVARRO GERA – CLIFFORD. Treasured memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, today his third anniversary with the Lord. His wife Maria, children Colette, Kevin, Deidre and in-laws, his beloved grandchildren.

WETTINGER – GODFREY. Today being the second anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his friends.