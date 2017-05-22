Rat Cafe offers dining with domesticated vermin

Photo: Shutterstock

The San Francisco Dungeon's newest attraction will take the form of a pop-up cafe with unlikely guests, according to Mercury News.

The Black Rat Cafe will indeed live up to its name's promise and feature a bunch of domesticated, cleaned up rodents within the premises to scurry around daring customers.

The two-day-only "immersive" attraction will take visitors through 200 years of the city's wonderful history while they (try to) enjoy their dining experience alongside the unpopular creatures.

The cafe will strive to achieve a "frighteningly funny encounter" between the customers and the rats, not creatures that many would choose to see beyond the realms of dirty city streets.

Executive of the Merlin Entertainments Group parent company, Matthew Clarkson said: “Drinking coffee while a rat is on the loose? That’s not for the faint of heart.”

All fearless guests will be invited to enjoy 15 minutes of interaction time with the furry animals, as well as a pastry and coffee or tea, for the admission price of $50 (€44.70).

Collaborating with a Bay Area nonprofit organisation that rescue the featured rats, Rattie Ratz, the dungeon will also be offering people the chance to adopt a rodent on the off chance a bond is formed.

The Black Rat Cafe will be open on July 1 and July 8 for those who think they can stomach such an experience that many would deem a nightmare.