Watch: Police 'failing' to act against Mistra caravans

The owner of a restaurant in Mistra Bay has filed a judicial protest against the Police Commissioner, complaining that the police are failing to act against caravan owners who are illegally staying at the bay.

Claude Camilleri, owner of Margo's/Palazzo Santa Rosa, said the bay had been invaded by caravans and their owners were harming his business, especially with the way they disposed of their waste, the way they lit barbecues without permits and played music at high volume.

In August 2015 he had filed a criminal complaint but no action was taken by the police, he said.

He had since complained several times to the police, but he was again ignored.

Mr Camilleri called on the police commissioner to immediately taken action against illegalities in Mistra Bay, warning that he would otherwise that legal action against him.

The warning comes after Mr Camilleri posted videos on Facebook to show the noise coming from the caravans.

"And I expect customers to come here and enjoy their evening. Shame," the exasperated restaurant owner is heard saying.