Today's front pages

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a summary of separate appeals made by Joseph Muscat and Simon Busutill for people to go out and vote on June 3.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that the family of Tom Stewart, who went missing a year ago, are offering a €1,000 reward as their search for him goes on.

The Malta Independent lead with calls made by the employers' lobby and Chamber of Commerce for politicians to come together to defend Malta's financial services industry from Malta Files bad press.

Malta Today reports on yesterday's PL mass meeting, writing that former PN international secretary John Bonello pumped up the crowd for Joseph Muscat. The paper also reports on a Malta Files case which alleges that Turkish president Erdogan's son-in-law used Maltese accounts to dodge the tax man.

L-Orizzont reports on the PL's Sunday mass meeting and quotes Joseph Muscat telling the crowd that he will be sending documents related to the BWSC plant that went “missing” to the auditor general for investigation.

In-Nazzjon quotes Simon Busuttil during yesterday's PN mass meeting, leading with the headline 'We will restore our pride in being Maltese'.