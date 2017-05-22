Watch: Fierce fire at Sant' Antnin waste recycling plant

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A fierce fire has broken out at the Sant' Antnin recycling plant in Marsascala, with eyewitnesses reporting the main shed destroyed.

Photo: GeoRgi Ana

The blaze produced a plume of thick smoke seen from all over Malta and parts of Gozo.

No one appears to have been hurt, according to initial reports.

The fire is believed to have started inthbe the Material Recovery Facility and spread to the main shed. The area of the fire handles a large volume of plastic and requires personnel on site to operate.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat recently reiterated the Labour Party pledge to shut down the plant and transform it into a family park.

More details to follow

Photo Nicky Attard

Picture: Jonathan Borg