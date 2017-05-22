Advert
Monday, May 22, 2017, 15:54

PN promises one-time grant for young people to visit an EU country

Karl Gouder

A future Nationalist government will give every youth between the age of 18 and 21 a one time grant to be used to visit any EU country of his/her choice, the party's spokesman on culture, Karl Gouder, said this afternoon.

Speaking on Net TV, where he outlined his party's plans for culture, Mr Gouder said a PN government would invest in the cultural infrastructure that over time will include a new national theatre, a museum for modern and contemporary art, an academy of fine art and an architecture and design centre.

The National Library would be revamped and a new National Archives facility will be set up. 

 

