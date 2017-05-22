Muscat visits Ħal Far workplaces

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Joseph Muscat went on a whirlwind tour of three factories in Ħal Far as he stressed the Labour Party's commitment towards industry today.



The Prime Minister visited the Crane Currency construction site where works are at an advanced stage.



The currency printing company is expected to start delivering its first packages to customers by the end of the year.

At Metalform, the Prime Minister was given a warm welcome by employees.

Dr Muscat reiterated his party's pledge to reduce taxation on overtime but said this had to be done judiciously and after consultation with employers.

The Prime Minister also visited the premises of the Hudson Group that served as a logistics hub for top shoe brands exporting to North Africa.

Dr Muscat said that talks will be held with the Ukrainian government for joint investment in the Kordin Grain Terminal to be used by Ukrainian grain exporters to Africa.