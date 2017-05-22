Muscat hints at increasing ODZ areas

Activist and lawyer Claire Bonello was among the speakers. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A number of sites put into the planning zone back in 2006 may need to be reclassified as Outside Development Zones, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this morning.

Speaking at a panel debate organised by a coalition of 23 environmental NGOs, Dr Muscat hinted at the possibility of a "redesign" of the development zone open for construction.



"Some sites are simply too beautiful to be open for construction," he said, adding that mistakes had been made in the 2006 'rationalisation' of the development zone.

READ: Respect 2006 rationalisation, developers say

The debate is ongoing and is being attended by Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil, Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola, and Democratic Party leader Marlene Farrugia. Environment Minister Jose Herrera also held a seat on the panel as Dr Muscat arrived late due to conflicting obligations.

The coalition presented ten proposals it hoped a future government would take onboard to protect the environment.

Dr Busuttil said his party was treating a policy document on the environment as its electoral pledges on the matter. Many of the 10 proposals, he added, were already included in the document.





More to follow