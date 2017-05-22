Maltese living abroad insist voting is impossible

Many expats said that despite Air Malta providing flights, some of these were quickly fully booked. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Maltese expats have again called on the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader to stick to their promise and make it easier for those abroad to vote, insisting many overseas could not make the journey over.

The group of expats living across the world are insisting that despite both the Labour and Nationalist parties pledging to make voting for those abroad easier during the campaign for the 2013, this had not happened.

They have written to the Prime Minister asking for voting at the different embassies to be allowed this year.

“We need not re-invent the wheel: electronic voting, proxy voting, postal voting and overseas ballot boxes have all been used successfully in a number of countries.

Embassy voting was an electoral pledge in the 2013 election manifestos of both main parties

“The members of our group stand ready to support you in putting these measures in place in both the short and longer-term,” Robert Zammit, who lives in London, said in a letter addressed to the two leaders on behalf of a number of expats.

Complaints from those living abroad have flooded social media since the election was called, with many insisting that despite Air Malta providing flights, some of these were quickly fully booked while others complained it was too expensive to travel back.

The airline offered flights to Malta for the election period at a discounted fare of €90 yet many have expressed frustration that the airports served by Air Malta were too far away.

"I'll be staying at home as the next closest airport served by Air Malta is around five hours away," one expat wrote.

"Same here, in Germany they don't fly to Frankfurt anymore and adding up train tickets will cost €200," another frustrated group member added.

Others pointed to measures that had been put in place for those who could vote in the Brexit referendum, insisting that while they had access to a proxy vote in that case, they were not able to vote in the June 3 election.

A number of others pointed out that getting time off work was impossible and given the Prime Minister called a snap election, they had no time to plan ahead.

