Monday, May 22, 2017, 11:44 by

Vanessa Macdonald

Jobless down across the board

Only 77 jobs created in Gozo

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The number of people unemployed has gone down, irrespective of how long they have been registering for work.

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,577 compared to 3,751 in April 2016, according to figures released today by the National Statistics Office.

Those registering for work for less than 21 weeks went down from 1,478 to 946, and those from 21-52 weeks, from 766 to 486.

However, even the long-term unemployed – those looking for work for over a year – went down from 1,507 to 1,145.

Of the 1,174 people who found work (or stopped registering), there were 924 males and 728 females.

The figures also show that Gozo did not benefit as much as Malta from the job creation. There were 1,097 who found work in Malta, but only 77 in Gozo.

