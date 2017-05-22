Hunt for missing man continues, one year on

Phyllis Stewart is willing to give €1,000 to anyone with information that would lead to finding her husband Tom. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A year since the disappearance of her husband, Phyllis Stewart is offering a €1,000 reward to anyone with information that would lead to his whereabouts.

Tom Stewart, 60, escaped from Mount Carmel Hospital in May last year and his wife has not stopped looking for him since.

He had been voluntarily admitted to the hospital, where he was meant to be accompanied by medical personnel at all times. He escaped a couple of days later, and as far as his wife knows, he has not left the island.

Mr Stewart’s identity documents and personal belongings are with his wife who continues to hope he is somewhere on the island, probably being helped out by someone.

READ: 'I need to know if my husband is dead or alive'

“We are convinced that he is still here and alive. The police told me he hasn’t left the island and if somebody dies in Malta they usually find the body,” she said.

The police told me he hasn’t left the island

Over the past months, Ms Stewart has taken up volunteering at a local library in a bid to try to get on with her life.

In her mind, she has repeatedly gone over anything that her husband went through in the days leading to his disappearance.

Ms Stewart now believes that, apart from being quite disoriented, because he has had to go without his medication after going missing, Mr Stewart had also been stressed when he went missing.

This photo was taken just weeks before Tom Stewart went missing. Photo: Phyllis Stewart

In the weeks leading to his disappearance, the couple had been carrying out some house alterations and had some problems with the person doing the refurbishment, Ms Stewart said. She also had a minor accident when she fell and injured herself.

In the 26 years that they had been together, Ms Stewart had never seen her husband so stressed, she recalled.

Since he went missing from the hospital last year, his sister and brother have been to Malta several times to help her look for him.

Ms Stewart had initially taken to social media to seek help. She has also been in touch with the authorities and the media and noted that the British High Commission had been helpful over the past year.

“I have tried everything I could and my last resort is offering a cash reward,” she said.

Anyone with information on Mr Stewart can call on 21433973.