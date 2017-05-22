Gozo’s positive trends need to be sustained

Gozo has been doing very well over the past five years, but that does not mean it could not do better, the Gozo Tourism Association has warned.

“For Gozo these positives trends are very encouraging as the Gozitan economy depends mostly on the performance of the tourism industry. However these increases should be maintained and sustained with several specific measures,” it said.

The association council has sent its proposals to the political parties to be considered for their electoral manifestos. The main highlights of these proposals are the following:

Regional governance

1. Now is the time for the regional status of Gozo be upgraded by setting up a Regional Assembly made up of various elected politicians and representative of the social and economic partners on the island.

2. This breakthrough can be complemented by other regional set ups on Gozo that the Island deserves. In this respect the GTA is proposing the set up of a regional entity, with its own financial and human resources, that will look after the touristic offer on Gozo as well as be directly involved in the marketing of the island.

Connectivity

3 GTA strongly believes that connectivity is the key to touristic success on Gozo. The GTA is thus proposing the introduction of a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo. It is also once again insisting on the introduction of an airlink between Gozo and MIA.

4 The GTA believes that if a permanent link is ever financially and geologically viable, this should be part of an underground rail system that will connect Gozo to main destinations in Malta.

GTA is calling for the reduction of VAT rate from 7% to 5% on accommodation and for other services like restaurants, diving and transport from 18% to 13%

Diving

5 This is a very important niche forming part of Gozo’s touristic offer. The GTA is proposing the implementation of the Diving Master Plan that was carried out some years ago. Furthermore GTA is calling for more marine protected areas and their effective enforcement to safeguard the marine life.

VAT rates

6 Being an Island Gozo is most definitely affected with seasonality. To mitigate this obstacle, the GTA is proposing different VAT rates on accommodation during the low season. To this effect GTA is calling for the reduction of vat rate from 7% to 5% on accommodation and from 18% to 13% on other services like restaurants, diving and transport.

Master plans for Marsalforn and Xlendi

7 The GTA is proposing that the two master plans for the two main resorts of Marsalforn and Xlendi should be implemented as soon as possible to showcase these two sought-after localities in their real and authentic characteristics.

Carrying capacity assessment

8 With increases in numbers year on year, the GTA is proposing a carrying capacity assessment not to cap any numbers, but to give direction and vision to the local entrepreneurs. This should indicate the future touristic needs of Gozo in accommodation, restaurants, dive shops as well as other touristic amenities that Gozo lacks.