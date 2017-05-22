Funds for ‘artificial muscle’ research at Malta University

New research at the University will look into ways of creating ‘artificial muscle’ that can imitate precise human gestures and even lift heavy objects.

The research could eventually give some answers to the challenge of developing robots with functions that emulate human motion.

Following “a lot more research”, it could also come in handy during the development of lifelike prosthetics, Ruben Gatt, from the Metamaterials Unit, Faculty of Science, told this newspaper. At present, prosthetic limbs are limited to a number of movements.

Dr Gatt’s research proposal, called ‘Smart muscles using paramagnetic nanorods and soft electromagnetic systems’, is one of four that were granted €60,000 by the University to be used over two years in a pilot programme.

The University of Malta has awarded a total of €240,000 to cover expenses for research assistants, data gathering and surveys, software and conferences, among others.

In all, 108 applications were received, and each one from four themes – biomedical and life sciences, engineering and ICT, arts and social sciences and basic natural sciences – received funds.

In the latter category, Dr Gatt’s research will attempt to design a novel way to produce ‘artificial muscle’, which mimics the vast range of functions of natural muscles, ranging from the very fine and precise movements to the ability to hold relatively large loads.

The research will be carried out in collaboration with Joseph N. Grima and Vasilis Valdramidis.

The funds will cover the initial phases of the research that could eventually lead the team to produce thin fibres with what is known as “smart materials”.

Smart materials have properties that react to changes in their environment and, in this case, react to electrical impulses.

The fibres would be put to-gether in a similar way as when forming a rope and several of the cords will, in turn, be put together to form ‘muscle’.

Dr Gatt said the research would take several years, with the first part consisting of a thorough review of what already existed, followed by the virtual creation of the fibre.

The third phase would see the implementation of the findings to come up with a tangible fibre prototype.

Asked about existing means of regrowing body parts from human cells, Dr Gatt said the material used in this case would be artificial and energy efficient.