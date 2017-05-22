Collection of voting documents

Eligible voters who have not received their voting document at home may call personally at their local police station to pick it up, the Electoral Commission said.

The documents may be picked up tomorrow from 4pm to 9 pm; Wednesday to Friday between 8am and 1pm, and between 3pm and 9 pm; on Saturday between 8am and 1pm and between 3pm and 10pm; or on Sunday between 8am and noon.

In St Paul’s Bay voting documents must be collected from the Qawra Police Station, and in Għasri they from the Government Clinic. In Iklin, Lija, Marsaskala, Pembroke, Ta’ Xbiex, and Fontana, voting documents must be collected from the local council office during the same days and hours.

All applicants must show their identity card. No other identity document will suffice.