400 captive-bred turtle doves released into the wild

Photo: FKNK

More than 400 captive-bred turtle doves have been released into the wild by hunters and trappers as part of a pilot project, lobby group FKNK has said.

The project, which the FKNK hopes to expand to thousands of birds, is intended to boost local wild turtle dove populations and make it easier for authorities to reopen the turtle dove spring hunting season.

European turtle doves were classified as a 'vulnerable' species by the European Commission last year, and Malta's spring hunting season was subsequently closed indefinitely to allow for scientific analysis of why bird population numbers had declined.

The FKNK's captive breeding project was made possible thanks to the support of MP Silvio Schembri, the lobby group said, with the first few birds set free in Buskett by children who form part of the group's children's club, Klabb Ġojjin.