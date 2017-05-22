Immediate action

Reference is made to the article ‘Ramp in Paceville is finally made safer’ (May 16).

Although it seems that attention had been drawn to the dangerous state of this particular ramp in Paceville, no action had been taken until an elderly woman slipped, hurt herself and ended up in a wheelchair for five weeks.

This is utterly shameful on whoever was responsible for the ramp’s repair. Unfortunately, this is the practice in Malta. Instead of preventing accidents, action is taken only after someone is badly hurt.

While on the subject, I mention another case in point. This is the zebra crossing at the top of Eucharistic Congress Road, corner with Rotunda Square, in Mosta. Transport Malta’s attention has been drawn several times even through the press. Many times there were near misses. Still, no action has been taken.

It seems complaints have, all along, been falling on deaf ears until, God forbids, there is perhaps some nasty accident.

The grids all along the left-hand side of the same road also need attention. Even these are dangerous. Most of them have become like a cradle with the weight of the buses. Transport Malta, please take action.