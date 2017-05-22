French and Norwegian wins in international races

The 22nd meeting of the season, made up of ten races, was held at the Marsa Racetrack yesterday afternoon.

The two most important races on the card were of the monte type, on a short distance of 2,140m, which saw the participation of nine drivers from five different European countries. Malta was represented by Omar Cauchi and Michael Sultana.

These races were won by Frenchman Florian Desmigneux and Norwegian rider Amanda Robersten.

In the first international Bronze Class race, it was Gozitan driver Omar Cauchi the fastest at first with his French trotter Athos Du Choquel.

During the first lap, Athos Du Choquel opened a length’s lead from All American Class (Lina Aho – Sweden) and Une Belle Riviere (Solveig Davidsen – Denmark). However, the early leader then changed pace and was disqualified from the race.

In the final straight, Desmigneux’s Ulysse Du Lupin went in front and won the race ahead of All American Class and Unikitos Verderie (Caroline Fornser – Sweden). Une Belle Riviere was fourth.

Similarly, in the second international race reserved for Gold and Premier trotters, it was Michael Sultana with Swedish newcomer J.C. Memory storming ahead in the initial stages, opening a two-length lead from Quillian Joyeux (Florian Desmigneux) and Girlicious (Lina Aho).

But with a lap to go, J.C. Memory started to slow down and it was reeled in by Salut Franbleu (Robersten) which went on to seal its first win of the year after holding off the challenge of Remain Garbo (Davidsen) in the final metres.

At the end of the international races, Aaron Ciantar, on behalf of the sponsors, and Edwin Borg, the MRC chairman, presented the trophy to the owners and jockeys of the winning horses.

The other races in yesterday’s programme were open for Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper class trotters and were all held over a long distance of 2,640m.

In the first Gold race, a keen tussle developed between four trotters midway through the straight for home.

At the post, it was Marco Tanti who led Staro Evergreen to its first win in Malta.

Robis Salvation (David Ellul) led all the way in the second Gold race and this Swedish trotter sealed its second win of the season after fending off the strong run from favourite Warica (Rodney Gatt).

Another meeting at the racetrack will be held next Friday. The first race is pencilled to start at 7pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Copper – Simb Tyrant (Frans Tanti) – 1.20.2”

Race 2. Bronze – Qumran De La Motte (Frencu Cassar) – 1.18.9”

Race 3. Bronze – Design Ribb (Peter Paul Said) – 1.20”

Race 4. Silver – One Photo (Keith Debono) – 1.18.1”

Race 5. Monte – Bronze. Ulysse Du Lupin (Florian Desmigneux – France) – 1.17.7”

Race 6. Silver – Tagena Run (Jesmar Gafa) – 1.18.4”

Race 7. Gold – Staro Evergreen (Marco Tanti) – 1.18.3”

Race 8. Monte – Gold. Salut Franbleu (Amanda Robersten – Norway) – 1.17.1”

Race 9. Gold – Robis Salvation (David Ellul) – 1.17.3”

Race 10. Silver – Charm Blu (Charles Magro) – 1.17.9”.