Supporting healthy eating

Approximately 40 per cent of school-aged children in Malta are overweight or obese. Photo: Shutterstock.com.

Schools are a key environment where to teach large groups of children of all social classes about healthy eating and thus instil positive dietary behaviours. Charmaine Gauci, superintendent of public health, discusses the food procurement guidelines for schools.

Childhood and adolescence are periods of development when establishing healthy diet and lifestyle habits is essential. Many parents find difficulty in providing healthy food to their kids due to various issues including taste concerns, resistance from children, limitations on how to make food healthy and yet still tasty and colourful enough to be interesting for kids, and the competing marketing of unhealthy food. Here health authorities come to the rescue to support parents through school initiatives.

The increasing prevalence of overweight and obesity especially in children is a major public health issue in most developed countries, including in Europe, as well as in developing countries.

The European Association for the Study of Obesity has estimated that out of a total of 74 million school-age children in the EU, some 12-16 million are affected by overweight (including 3-4.5 million affected by obesity). This public health issue similarly affects Malta with approximately 40 per cent of school-aged children being overweight or obese.

Considering the amount of time that children spend at school, as well as the fact that in many European countries students consume at least one daily main meal or a snack there, schools are an ideal environment for supporting healthy behaviours. Schools are a key environment to teach large groups of children of all social classes about healthy eating and thus instil positive dietary behaviours, which children can follow throughout their lives.

Schools are not just places to learn about mathematics, history, science and languages but also places where children should be given the opportunity to thrive by developing good eating and lifestyle habits that can last a lifetime

Eating healthily at school not only ensures meeting the immediate dietary needs of the children but also reinforces their healthy eating knowledge and behaviour. Hence, it is vitally important that the food being served or sold in schools complies with principles of good nutrition.

Additionally, school meals offer a unique opportunity for children to develop their palates and learn to appreciate different types of foods compatible with health. As messages learned and behaviours formed in school may be taken home, targeting this age group is not only relevant for defining healthy lifestyles for the entire lifespan of the children but also to reach out to the entire family and community.

Many EU member states have school food policies and guidelines in place to define healthy diets and nutritious food offerings. The same applies for Malta whereby the Whole of School Approach to Healthy Lifestyle: Nutrition and Physical activity launched in 2015, outlines areas to enhance nutrition and defines what food categories are allowed in schools and those which are not. This was based on the guidelines for healthy eating.

The criteria have also been included in the tender, which is issued for tuck shops in schools. Environmental health inspectors carry out inspections to audit the situation.

The implementation of such policies through a procurement process for school food that is health-sensitive can have a number of both short- and long-term benefits, including improved student health and performance at school, increased societal awareness about the links between food and health, and reduced healthcare costs. It can also help steer the market and create economies of scale and spillover effects in other sectors or age groups.

Translation of school food standards into adequate procurement contract language is not an easy task. As part of the Maltese presidency of the EU, the Maltese technical experts joined forces with DG Santé and Joint Research Centre Experts of the European Commission to outline a technical document on food procurement for health in schools.

This is available for use by member states and has set clear specifications about the foods and food services to be procured in order to ensure the smooth implementation of public procurement of food for health.

The specification sheets included in this document are based on the recommendations from the European school food policies. They include specifications and other considerations for key food groups and nutrients as well as specifications regarding food preparation and the catering service in general.

Such procurement guidelines are expected to be expanded for other settings. Progressive and targeted public procurement of food for health can reward food business operators who provide nutritionally balanced meals and food products, prompting innovation, food reformulation and social responsibility to achieve better diets and positively impact public health.

There are various benefits in procuring healthy foods which include increased availability and accessibility to nutritious and safe food; improved dietary habits and reduced incidence of childhood obesity and overweight; positive effects on school attendance and performance; minimisation of health inequalities and development of health-minded children and schools.

The Maltese health and education authorities work in close collaboration to raise awareness and support healthy diets for the benefit of children and schools, and for health systems and the economy.

After all, schools are not just places to learn about mathematics, history, science and languages but also places where children should be given the opportunity to thrive by developing good eating and lifestyle habits that can last a lifetime.