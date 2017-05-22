Deciphering the role of exercise in fighting obesity

Moderate exercise is where someone is working hard enough to raise their heart rate and break into a sweat. Cycling is a form of moderate exercise. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Research is being carried out among Maltese schoolchildren to assess whether increased amounts of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity can reduce the obesity problem. Stephanie Fsadni speaks to a foreign professor involved in the project.

Studies on the benefits of physical activity are continuously being released. However, the amount or intensity of exercise one should undertake is not so clear.

Some studies suggest moderate exercise three times a week for physical and mental well-being, while others recommend more physical activity if one’s objective is to reduce excess fat.

The one thing that is certain is that exercise, in whatever measure, is good for us.

“Research literature outlines several benefits of exercise. First and foremost, it will benefit the cardiovascular system. To fight any cardiovascular disease, one needs to exercise regularly,” says Nachi Chocakalingam, professor of clinical biomechanics at Staffordshire University and an affiliate professor within the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta.

“There is an increasing amount of literature which outlines the benefits of physical activity and exercise in dealing with stress and other mental health issues. Moderate exercises are also shown to be beneficial in other musculoskeletal conditions such as back pain.”

He argues that moderate exercise, may however, mean different things to different individuals.

“I am not an exercise physiologist but, from a general human health point of view, moderate exercise is where someone is working hard enough to raise their heart rate and break into a sweat,” explains Chockalingam.

Educating the public on the benefits of exercise and its role in reducing obesity is paramount

“Some of the moderate exercises include cycling and fast walking. There are several guidelines but one should discuss their exercise activity with their physician before taking up any type of vigorous exercise.”

As a visiting professor to the University of Malta, who has visited the country several times, Chocakalingam is well aware of the obesity problem prevalent in the country. He admits that it is difficult to attribute the problem to any particular factor.

“I work closely with colleagues from different disciplines. There are several variables which contribute to the obesity epidemic but it is difficult to identify one factor as a contributor. This is the case across all countries.”

He adds that education is key to controlling this ‘epidemic’.

“Education comes in several forms for varying groups. Some people take up exercise after associating themselves with a chronic health condition; either for them or for their immediate family,” he points out.

“However, educating the public on the benefits of exercise and its role in reducing obesity is paramount. If we can convince the youngsters and make physical activity as a part of their routine – then it becomes habitual and benefits the whole society.”

Malta ranked first for overweight and obese children in the latest EU Health and Behaviour in School Children Report. In an effort to find a solution to this growing problem, the Clinical Biomechanics Research Group at the University of Malta launched a novel research earlier this year which is aimed at increasing the amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity reached in school during curricular physical education (PE) lessons via a structured physical activity programme.

This research is conducted by qualified doctor Amanda Fenech, who is currently reading for her MSc in Biomechanics. She is actively supervised by Alfred Gatt, with the support of Cynthia Formosa, both staff members in the Faculty of Health Sciences (Podiatry department).

“This programme is modified from a structured physical activity intervention which is currently used in more than 100,000 schools worldwide,” says Chocakalingam, who was actively involved in the design of the programme and is overseeing its progression. “Seventy-six children attending St Benedict’s College have been introduced to this programme in Malta. At the end of the programme, we intend to measure the effects of this intervention on biomechanical fitness, obesity measures, general physical activity levels and academic achievement in nine- to 10-year-old primary schoolchildren. Preliminary results should be out shortly.”

The programme has already been tried and tested in a number of countries. These include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Norway, Portugal and Singapore.

“Although scientific studies have given some mixed results in terms of effectiveness, there is no doubt that the programme has created an interest and an increase in physical activity. The effectiveness can be measured in so many ways. We will have to wait and see what the results are in terms of Maltese children,” remarks Chocakalingam.