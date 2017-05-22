Sporting briefs

Stuttgart: Stuttgart won promotion to the Bundesliga a year after their relegation following a 4-1 demolition of Wuerzburg in the season finale. Stuttgart, Bundesliga champions in 2007, finished top of the second division on 69 points with Simon Terrode scoring twice to finish top of the scorers’ list with 25 goals. They will be joined in the Bundesliga by Hanover 96, who were also relegated last season, courtesy of their 1-1 draw at Sandhausen.

Almiron: Miguel Almiron scored a hat-trick as Atlanta United hammered Houston Dynamo 4-1 in MLS. Almiron bagged in the 30th, 42nd and 80th minutes, with Julian Gressel adding another, as United ran riot. Reigning MLS champions Seattle Sounders ended their three-game slump by beating Kyle Beckermann’s Real Salt Lake City 1-0.

Chile champs: Universidad de Chile beat San Luis Quillota 1-0 at home to win their 18th Chilean league title. A first-half goal from Felipe Mora earned them the three points needed to win the title. They finished one point ahead of rivals Colo-Colo after the final game of the Clausura tournament. Mora’s goal was his 13th of the season, earning him the top goalscorer prize.

Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid said farewell to their beloved Vicente Calderon stadium in the most fitting manner with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao thanks to a double by homegrown hero Fernando Torres yesterday. The stadium hosts the King’s Cup final between Barcelona and Alaves next Saturday before a friendly between Atletico and a “Legends” side composed of former players from the club next Sunday.