Football news

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League yesterday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.

The 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined champions Chelsea from last year’s title winners Leicester City in July, has already been named Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association and the Professional Footballers Association.

Kante fended off competition from team-mates Eden Hazard and Cesar Azpilicueta and Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen to win the award.

Fans had ‘right’ to invade pitch

Millwall forward Aiden O’Brien defended the club’s fans who were criticised for running on to the pitch to celebrate their League One play-off final win against Bradford on Saturday.

O’Brien appeared overwhelmed by Millwall’s victory after striker Steve Morison had struck the only goal with five minutes remaining.

Lions fans poured on to the Wembley turf at the final whistle, with some goading Bradford boss Stuart McCall and his players.

O’Brien said: “No, they have the right to do that you know. They’ve been supporting us all through the season. They should celebrate as much as we celebrate.”

Millwall clinched promotion back to the Championship following relegation in 2015.

AZ to play Utrecht in play-off

AZ Alkmaar will play FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie’s Europa League play-off final after both sides comfortably negotiated their semi-final ties.

AZ had done the hard work against Groningen with a 4-1 win in Wednesday’s first leg away from home, and they completed the job with another 4-1 triumph, this time in front of their own fans.

FC Utrecht, meanwhile, progressed with a 5-2 aggregate win over Heerenveen after a 2-1 second-leg victory.

Gisdol hails Hamburg effort

Hamburg boss Markus Gisdol hailed his side after a “very emotional” 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg preserved their Bundesliga status.

Hamburg substitute Luca Waldschmidt headed a late winner to force the Wolves into the relegation play-off spot when, for the opening 88 minutes, it looked like the hosts were to be condemned to 16th place.

The win at Volksparkstadion maintains Hamburg’s ever-present status in the Bundesliga and Gisdol was delighted with his players.

He said: “We were dead, done. But we got together,. It was very emotional, although I would like to write other stories with the HSV.”

Premier League attracts interest

Richard Scudamore has revealed the Premier League has turned down prospective buyers of clubs “too many times to mention”.

The Premier League has been criticised for not doing more to protect clubs from foreign owners who have overseen unsuccessful and at times chaotic regimes at the clubs they control.

Asked how many times prospective owners have been turned down, Scudamore said: “Too many times to mention. I wouldn’t have a count of them but it would run into the 10s and probably into the 20s.”

OM take Europa League spot

Olympique de Marseille secured a Europa League spot by finishing fifth in Ligue 1 late Saturday with a 1-0 home win against Bastia that relegated the Corsican club to Ligue 2.

They were joined on their way down by Nancy despite their 3-1 home victory against St Etienne, and Lorient will need a play-off against Ligue 2 third-placed Troyes to keep their place in the elite after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Girondins de Bordeaux.

Bordeaux finished sixth and will play in the Europa League provided PSG beat Angers in next Saturday’s French Cup final.

Champions Monaco finished the season in style with a record 12th consecutive win as they beat Stade Rennais 3-2 away.