Advert
Monday, May 22, 2017, 00:01 by

Thomas Smith

Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Avera from Algiers to Algiers, the Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the  Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Cardiff from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Camille from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Green Fast from Annaba to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) amd the MV Eurocargo Venezia (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. French start-up team wins Best Overall...

  2. MSE index recoup lost ground

  3. ASEAN infrastructure gap turns negatives...

  4. Saving is out, investing is in

  5. ‘Malta’s future may be tied to achieving...

  6. Course on advanced operations risk

  7. MGSs register gains

  8. Microsoft supports Malta IT agency’s...

  9. Dhalia launches mobile app

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed