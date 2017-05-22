Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Avera from Algiers to Algiers, the Swansea from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Cardiff from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MSC Camille from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Green Fast from Annaba to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) amd the MV Eurocargo Venezia (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.