Watch: Art and surival (ARTE)
Athens asks: can art make our lives better?
This art could be described as "social plastic": it is as far from art for art's sake as it is possible to be.
What is art used for? Can it make our lives better? Athens is one of those cities that are struggling to find an answer to this question.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.