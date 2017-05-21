Fighter jets escort plane after passenger tries to sit in first class

A US passenger flight had to be escorted by two fighter planes when a Turkish man was handcuffed to his seat after trying to sit in first class.
Anil Tuvanc Uskanli kicked a service cart and was subsequently handcuffed to the seat after refusing to sit, said Turkey's official news agency Anadolu.
The 25-year-old bought an economy ticket but left his seat to try first class and kicked the cart in an argument after flight attendants stopped him.
The FBI detained Uskanli, who studies film and journalism in California and London, once the flight from Los Angeles landed at its destination, Honolulu.
He faces a possible charge of interference with the crew of the plane, American Airlines Flight 31.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.