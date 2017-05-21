International tournament gets underway at Marsa SC

Young players will vie for the Kinder+Sport title at Marsa.

The Kinder+Sport international tournament got under way yesterday at the Marsa Sports Club.

The competition forms part of an international circuit that will touch nine nations in the coming months.

A second tournament will be held in Malta between July 3-9 at the Pembroke Tennis Club.

The winners of both tournaments will fly to Rome to represent Malta in the International Masters between August 20 and 25.

The tournament is open for players between the U-10 and U-16 categories.

During the past editions, the finalists had the opportunity to meet several tennis personalities including Francesca Schiavone, Flavia Pennetta, Sara Errani, Jo Wilfried Tsonga, Fabio Fognini, Simone Bolelli, Corrado Barazzutti and Nicola Pietrangeli.

The Kinder+Sport Tennis Trophy is being organised by the Italian Tennis Federation (FIT) in conjunction with Kinder Ferrero Group and supported locally by the Malta Tennis Federation.

The initiative, first brought up by former Italian champion Rita Grande, has been extended to the international circuit this year with similar tournaments being held in Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Israel, Luxembourg, Monaco and Hungary before the final tournament in Rome to determine the overall winners.

“This is another feather in the Maltese Tennis Federation’s cap, an initiative born out of the close collaboration between the Maltese Federation and its Italian counterpart,” MTF president David Farrugia Sacco said.

“I would like to thank the Italian Tennis Federation and Kinder Ferrero for bringing the tournament to Malta. I would like to convey my best wishes to all participants.”

For more information log onto www.maltatennisfederation.com.