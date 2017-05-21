Sports round-up

Basketball, NBA: LeBron James (picture) lit up Boston’s TD Garden with a stellar display as the Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Celtics 130-86 to race to a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night. James racked up 30 points, four rebounds and seven assists before he was withdrawn at the end of the third quarter but the game was over as a contest long before his departure as the Cavaliers took a tight hold on the best-of-seven series. The reigning NBA champions poured in 72 first-half points to lead the Boston Celtics by 41 at the intermission, the biggest post-season half-time lead since the shot clock wasintroduced.

MotoGP: Spaniard Maverick Vinales took pole position for the French Grand Prix at Le Mans yesterday with his Yamaha teammate and MotoGP leader Valentino Rossi qualifying alongside him. French rider Johann Zarco will line up behind the two factory Yamahas in third place for the privately-run Tech3 Yamaha team at the Bugatti circuit in his first top three start. One tenth of a second divided the top two, with Vinales setting the best lap time of one minute 31.994 seconds and Rossi 0.106 slower.

Olympics: More than 100 medals won at the Rio Olympics have been returned to organisers because they have rusted or developed black spots on them, the games’ spokesman said. At least 130 medals, mostly bronze and including some from the Paralympics, are being fixed by the Brazilian Mint who made them for last year’s event, Mario Andrada said. “The most common issue is that they were dropped or mishandled and the varnish has come off and they’ve rusted or gone black in the spot where they were damaged,” Andrada said.

Tennis: Novak Djokovic eased into the final of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia after losing just one game against Dominic Thiem. The world number two, who lost in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open to Rafael Nadal last week, beat Austrian Thiem 6-1 6-0. He will play Alexander Zverev after the German beat John Isner 6-4 6-7 (5/7) 6-1 in Rome. It took just 61 minutes for Djokovic to claim victory after he had finished his rain-delayed quarter-final against Juan Martin Del Potro earlier yesterday. The Serbian beat Del Potro 6-1 6-4.

Boxing: France’s Hassan N’Dam claimed the vacant WBA middleweight title by defeating Japan’s Ryota Murata after a surprising split decision yesterday. Cameroon-born N’Dam went to the canvas in the fourth round after being hit by Murata’s powerful right cross and seemed to be in survival mode for the rest of the fight. Two of the three judges, however, gave the victory to 33-year-old N’Dam, who now has a 36-2-0 career record. Murata, the 2012 Olympic middleweight champion who was facing his first big test at the age of 31, suffered his first defeat in 13 fights.