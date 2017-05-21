MiniVolley Festival for children as part of ‘Ċaqlaq’

The Malta Volleyball Association organised a MiniVolley Festival for boys and girls aged 14 and under at the Cottonera SC last week.

The festival was held as part of Fundación MAPFRE’s educational programme entitled ‘Ċaqlaq’,

During the festival, the children had the opportunity to learn about and play volleyball in a fun environment.

The young participants were under the supervision of the Malta volleyball national coach, Edvaldo Carvalho da Silva.

Fundación MAPFRE was represented at the event by MAPFRE Middlesea’s CEO, Felipe Navarro.