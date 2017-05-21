ŻiguŻajg earns European recognition

The ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children & Young People has just been awarded the Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe (EFFE) label 2017-2018, meaning it is now part of the EFFE festival community, a selection of European festivals that stand out for their artistic quality.

Festivals awarded the EFFE label, like ŻiguŻajg, are festivals considered to have a significant impact on local, national and European levels. This was announced in Wiesbaden, Germany, during the EFFE Meet Up, an exchange and networking event that brought together some 250 festival representatives from all over Europe.

The festival, scrutinised by an international jury, was noted for being an initiative that is “generally strong in artistic quality”, one which “scores high in European and international engagement and community involvement”.

As noted by Daniel Azzopardi, the festival director, such endorsement from a reputable network provides further evidence of ŻiguŻajg’s track record in producing work of high quality. In the coming years international cross-collaborations are set to increase with more professional development opportunities and social engagement with alternative audiences thus ensuring the festival remains a cornerstone of the national cultural calendar.”

This year’s edition of ŻiguŻajg, happening between November 17 and 26, will once again nurture an artistic tradition developed during the last seven years. With a professional framework that involves thousands of creatives, ŻiguŻajg continues to present thousands of younger audiences with showcases of high artistic excellence and international regard.