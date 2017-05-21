The President’s engagements

12.30pm The President is interviewed by Karl Bonaci during fLiving Show, aired live on F Living Channel.

4.30pm The President receives Norwegian Ambassador Bjørn T. Grydeland on a farewell courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6pm The President presents the commissioning certificates to commissioned officers of the Armed Forces of Malta at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President visits the annual Spring Fair by Aġenzija Appoġġ at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Thursday

8.55am The President delivers the opening speech at the Maternal Mental Health Half Day Conference – organised by the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health – at San Anton Palace.

9.15am The President receives representatives of the Prima Klassi project on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace, Attard.

10am The President receives Martin Micallef, chairman of the Broadcasting Authority, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

11am The President receives Talen Refai, Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President delivers a speech during a press conference organised by the Cross Culture International Foundation at the InterContinental Malta, St Julian’s.

3pm The President delivers a speech at a conference organised by the Faculty for Social Wellbeing and Warwick University at the InterContinental Malta.

4.30pm The President receives Nazzareno Vassallo on a courtesy call and is presented with a copy of a book entitled Vision at San Anton Palace, Attard.

5pm The President receives representatives of the Royal Marines Association on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

Friday

10am The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace, Attard.

Noon The President receives Li Xiaolin, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

2pm The President receives Ruth Degiovanni on a courtesy call and is presented with a copy of a book entitled My Life at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President presides over a management meeting of the Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President presides over a meeting of The President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives Secretary General of the International Maritime Law Institute, Kitack Lim, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The President delivers a speech at the launch of the ‘Save Valletta’s Skyline’ restoration appeal by the St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral at Verdala Palace.

Saturday

9am The President receives a group of children who have participated in a CSR Day organised by Meusac at San Anton Palace.

Midnight The President and Mr Preca attend Mozart at Midnight, a concert organised by the Malta Philarmonic Orchestra in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at the Palace, Valletta.