Sports Day for insurance employees

GasanMamo employees headed to San Andrea School in Mġarr for their annual Sports Day event in a bid to encourage employee engagement and well-being.

Eight teams of six members each challenged each other in various activities, including relay races, hurdle races, a football penalty shootout, the discus throw and other games.

“Sports Day is a great way of getting everyone together in a different atmosphere away from the usual office environment. An occasion such as this one is vital in building strong relationships between colleagues who usually spend so much time together at work,” said general manager Vanessa Portelli.

One of the main benefits of this yearly event is the bond it creates between colleagues. “When everyone is supporting each other, cheering each other on and working together, confidence and spirits are certainly high. Colleagues can also start to build a new level of trust with one another,” Joseph Fenech, social activities committee chairman, said.

The Greyhound team, made up of Glendon Refalo (captain), Marcel Bonaci, Sara Jane Fenech, Genieve Borg, Christian Sant and Kelly Azzopardi, won Sports Day after clinching first place in the final table, hence beating the competition of second-placed team E-lemenators. The other participating teams were Orange is the New Black, Heroes, Sonic Power, Minions, Fireflies and Maroon 5.