Nurses pampered
Students from the Mcast Institute of Community Services pampered nurses as part of International Nurses Day. Hair and beauty students provided various hair and beauty services, including blow dries, manicures, pedicures and eyebrow shaping, to the nursing staff at the Paola Health Centre. Health Minister Chris Fearne visited the health centre and praised both the sterling work carried out by the nurses on a daily basis and also the kind gesture by the students.
