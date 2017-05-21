Advert
Sunday, May 21, 2017, 00:01

Nior London skincare products launched in Malta

From left: Robert Caruana, Albert Ciappara, Monica Ciappara, the brand’s founder Anika Patel, Ingrid Caruana and Ronnie Borg from Galea and Galea.

From left: Robert Caruana, Albert Ciappara, Monica Ciappara, the brand’s founder Anika Patel, Ingrid Caruana and Ronnie Borg from Galea and Galea.

An exclusive preview of the Nior London range of skincare products was held at Palazzo Castelletti in Rabat.

Seen here are Joanna Barbaro Sant, Michelle Melissa Scotto and Debbie Gauci from Switch.Seen here are Joanna Barbaro Sant, Michelle Melissa Scotto and Debbie Gauci from Switch.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Villa Frère Open Day tomorrow

  2. Announcements

  3. Spontaneous carnival in Nadur

  4. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  5. VIS car boot sale

  6. Consume

  7. Mass on Mother’s Day

  8. €3,200 for Hospice

  9. GO Cares fund donates €2,500

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed