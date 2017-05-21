Mass on Mother’s Day
A group of mothers got together at the Franciscan church in Ghajnsielem last Sunday for Mass celebrated by Fr Joe Caruana (pictured). During Mass, the mothers, some accompanied by their children, gathered around the presbytery, where Fr Caruana augured them all the very best on Mother’s Day.
